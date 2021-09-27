MintMe.com Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $638,854.13 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $638,854.13 and $348.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,066.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.46 or 0.06969435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00345104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.44 or 0.01155072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00107478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.41 or 0.00572175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.58 or 0.00565602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00295625 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.