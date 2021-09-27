Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $838.00

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 827.01 ($10.80), with a volume of 4685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of £496.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

