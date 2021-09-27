MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,572 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $45,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,719,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,837,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $599.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $656.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.