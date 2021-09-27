Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

MU opened at $74.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. Micron Technology has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

