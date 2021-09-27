Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

