Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MX. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th.

MX traded up C$3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting C$60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,392. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.33. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$30.26 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.6899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.91%.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last quarter.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

