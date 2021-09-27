Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $4.48 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $4.48 or 0.00010314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $104,589.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002921 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

