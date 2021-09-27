Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $10.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.34 million to $13.00 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $40.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 65,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.59. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

