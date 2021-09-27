Mercer International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $806.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

