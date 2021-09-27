Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 242 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,479,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $740,111,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $145.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67.

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

