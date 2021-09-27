Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,736 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vroom were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 171.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after buying an additional 973,664 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

