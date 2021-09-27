Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,085,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 665.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $80.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $173,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,787 shares of company stock worth $7,762,692. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

