Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $399,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fluor were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.21 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

