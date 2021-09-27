Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 225 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Matson were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $81.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $3,018,741. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

