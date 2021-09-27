Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.46 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

