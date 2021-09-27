Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

