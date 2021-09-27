McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $84.76. 7,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,291. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

