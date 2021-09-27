Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $122,050.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,343,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 264,189 shares of company stock valued at $788,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.