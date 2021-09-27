Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.64. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

