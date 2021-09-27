Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.
MTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Materialise has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
