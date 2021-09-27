Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

MTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Materialise has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.