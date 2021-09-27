Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $750.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,576,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

