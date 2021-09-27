MAP Protocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and $672,013.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.92 or 0.99695366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.29 or 0.06887768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.51 or 0.00755557 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

