Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,103,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,839 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up approximately 4.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $96,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Macy’s stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 337,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,234,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,601 shares of company stock worth $2,841,360 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

