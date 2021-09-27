Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 175,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $40.46 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

