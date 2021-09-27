Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 28,290 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $119.86 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.