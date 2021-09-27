Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ryder System worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.