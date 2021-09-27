Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 41,900 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PAG stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $107.53.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

