Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kohl’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $62,026,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $14,187,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $55.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

