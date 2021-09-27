Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 366,207 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 427.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

