Lumen Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN opened at $12.93 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,835,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

