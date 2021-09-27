Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head to Head Review

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.24%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $43.51, suggesting a potential upside of 66.65%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 16.30 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -163.19

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Summary

Li Auto beats Lucid Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

