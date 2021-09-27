Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

LOW stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,922. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

