Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Lossless has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $453,760.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00103190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00140752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.61 or 1.00048660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.68 or 0.07048592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00776499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

