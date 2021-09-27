Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of RIDE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 8,839,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,919,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 23.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

