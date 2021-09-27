Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.84

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.84 and last traded at $94.61, with a volume of 3887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

