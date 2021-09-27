Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $310.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.