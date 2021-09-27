Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.15

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 35508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

