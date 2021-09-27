Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Plans $0.51 Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $87.81 and a 12-month high of $143.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 171.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

