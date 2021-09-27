Lincluden Management Ltd. Takes $58.78 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,191,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,775,000. BCE accounts for 5.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in BCE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.89. 31,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,780. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

