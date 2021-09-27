Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 2,027 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $57,942,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.57. 62,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,671. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

