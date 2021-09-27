Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 1,674 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.02. 413,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855,268. The company has a market cap of $402.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $206.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

