Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

