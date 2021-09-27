Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $22.95 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,851 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 2.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $22,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,508,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,586,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. 9,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,737. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

