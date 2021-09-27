Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flux Power $26.26 million 2.88 -$14.34 million ($1.08) -5.29

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lightscape Technologies and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.67%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -60.55% -233.27% -77.43%

Summary

Flux Power beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

