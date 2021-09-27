LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHCG. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.22.

Shares of LHCG opened at $160.27 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $157.27 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.00.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LHC Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

