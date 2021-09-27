LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHCG. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.22.
Shares of LHCG opened at $160.27 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $157.27 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LHC Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.