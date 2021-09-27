Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,008,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

