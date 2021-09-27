Laurentian Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$40.84 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.21.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3500004 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LB. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.