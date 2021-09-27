Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.66% of Landstar System worth $39,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.