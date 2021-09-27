La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:LZB opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.