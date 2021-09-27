Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Shares of KIROY opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.